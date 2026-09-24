Kemp suspends Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes after new indictment

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The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes following new federal charges alleging conspiracy and false tax filings. Local officials plan a special meeting to recommend three candidates for interim chairman to lead the board during the suspension. Banes and co-defendant Stephanie Lindsey face a Dec. 7 trial after a jury deadlocked on several charges earlier this year.



Gov. Brian Kemp suspended Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes on Thursday following a new federal indictment that alleges facts not included in his previous trial.

Newton County leadership suspension

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order Thursday suspending Newton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes.

A review committee made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson and Jasper County Commissioner Bruce Henry determined the latest allegations adversely affect the chairman's office.

The backstory:

The suspension stems from an August indictment alleging facts not contained in an earlier federal case.

A jury acquitted Banes and co-defendant Stephanie Lindsey on money laundering and false statement charges earlier this year, but deadlocked on remaining counts.

Prosecutors re-indicted them on charges of filing false tax returns in 2020 and conspiring to defraud the Small Business Administration in 2021 and 2022.

Kemp previously appointed former commissioner Lanier Sims and former Clerk of Court Linda Hays to fill the interim chairman position during prior suspensions.

What's next:

Both have pleaded not guilty, and trial is set for Dec. 7.

Newton County commissioners scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Friday at the historic courthouse to select three potential interim replacements.

Banes' current suspension will last until his trial resolves or his term in office ends.

Interim chairman selection process

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced who will be appointed as the interim chair to step in for Banes.

The board will submit those names to Kemp for a final decision.