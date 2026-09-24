Georgia DNR sergeant dies after possible medical episode on duty

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The Brief Georgia DNR Sgt. Ben Cunningham died Thursday following a possible medical episode during an on-duty physical fitness program in Rome, according to the department. Cunningham was a 27-year veteran who supervised game wardens in Walker, Dade, Chattooga and Floyd counties. State officials credited Cunningham for his extensive work mentoring cadets at the Game Warden Academy.



A veteran sergeant with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) died Thursday following a possible medical episode during an on-duty physical fitness program, according to state officials.

What we know:

DNR officials said Law Enforcement Division Sgt. Ben Cunningham died in Rome while participating in a Law Enforcement Division physical fitness program. Department representatives noted he suffered a possible medical episode during the session.

According to state officials, Cunningham began his career with the Wildlife Resources Division in August 1999 before transferring to DNR Law Enforcement in December 2006. He was promoted to corporal in 2017 and rose to the rank of sergeant in March 2021.

The agency added that Cunningham served as a supervisor for Region I in northwest Georgia, overseeing officers responsible for Walker, Dade, Chattooga and Floyd counties. Department officials noted he also served as an instructor at the Game Warden Academy, a firearms instructor, a field training officer, and a leader on the DNR Peer Support Team.

"Sergeant Cunningham was more than a fellow officer and colleague; he was a friend and a valued member of the DNR family," Georgia DNR Commissioner Walter Rabon said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. "His sudden passing is heartbreaking, and my thoughts are with everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

What we don't know:

Department officials have not yet disclosed an official cause of death pending a medical evaluation. Memorial and funeral service arrangements have also not yet been announced.