Four teens caught stashing $1K in Target beauty products in car, police say

The Brief Target called police after four 19-year-olds allegedly stole over $1,000 in merchandise, including 60 beauty products, in Newnan. Body camera video captures the suspects asking officers to return or pay for items before Target decides to prosecute. All four teenagers now face felony shoplifting charges after repeatedly stashing stolen goods in their car and returning inside.



Four 19-year-olds face felony shoplifting charges after allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise, including dozens of beauty products, from a Newnan Target store.

Newnan Target shoplifting investigation

What we know:

Target called Newnan Police after surveillance video captured four teenagers filling their pockets, purses and a backpack with items inside the store. According to police, the group went back and forth to their car to stash stolen merchandise before returning inside to take more.

Police said the stolen items included more than 60 beauty supply products, bringing the total value over $1,000. On police body camera video, the four can be heard asking officers if they could put the items back or pay for them, but Target decided to prosecute. Newnan Police identified the four 19-year-olds as Suzana Zillman, Virginia Hunter, Aiden Olson and Josie Lutz.

Unanswered details in case

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released court dates or bond information for the four individuals. It remains unconfirmed if all four were booked into the Coweta County Jail following the incident.