1 arrested in domestic-related shooting in Newton County, authorities say

The Brief One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a domestic-related shooting on Oak Manor Drive in Covington. Newton County deputies arrested one suspect in connection with the gunfire. Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved or specific charges as the investigation continues.



One person was arrested, and another is in the hospital following a domestic-related shooting on Thursday in Newton County, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Newton County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Oak Manor Drive in Covington.

Authorities said the shooting was domestic-related, and one person was injured with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office said the injured person was taken to the hospital.

Deputies arrested one suspect in connection with the gunfire.

What we don't know:

The Newton County Sheriff's Office has not released the identities of the victim or the suspect arrested. Specific charges have also not yet been disclosed as the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office tip line at 678-625-1585 or email anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.