Georgia governor race: Rick Jackson unveils farm platform in Cherokee County

The Brief Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson took his new agricultural platform on the road to Cherokee County on Thursday Agriculture is Georgia's leading industry. Jackson is targeting rising operational costs and laying out a blueprint to protect the state's leading economic driver.



Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson unveiled his agricultural platform during a campaign stop in Canton on Thursday.

Jackson's Georgia agriculture campaign plan

What we know:

He said his plan includes providing efficient, cost-effective capital solutions to help farmers navigate heavy financial burdens, and safeguarding essential agricultural tax exemptions, like GATE, to combat skyrocketing equipment and supply prices.

Jackson said he would also implement automatic gas tax relief during market spikes to lower diesel costs for harvesting and transporting crops if elected.

Speaking at a farm in Canton, Jackson stated that his administration would prioritize the agricultural community.

"And as governor, Georgia will do everything in our power to support Georgia agriculture," Jackson said. "You are our number one industry, and as a business leader, I know the best way to grow is by supporting our strengths, which is agriculture."

Jackson emphasized that the strategy is designed to protect local producers against unexpected market shocks. Highlighting his proposal for emergency intervention when global events squeeze local margins, Jackson noted, "When we have spikes like this based off of wars and, you know, hurricanes and all those kind of things, I created an automatic tax relief for all people but it will definitely help our farmers."

He further underscored that the state must avoid adding undue financial pressure to food producers, stating flatly, "Georgia should not add another tax burden to the people growing our food."

Jackson concluded by framing the strategy as a long-term commitment to rural communities, saying, "This is a commitment to stand with families who feed our state, sustain our rural communities, and preserve a way of life central to Georgia's future."

Democratic campaign response

The other side:

The rollout drew an immediate response from the opposing camp. A campaign spokesperson for Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms responded via a written statement, stating:

"Keisha is the only candidate who will stand up for Georgia’s number one industry, and she has plans to support agricultural education, protect Georgia’s family farms, and make sure more Georgia farmers can compete for federal programs."

Cost of living campaign focus

What's next:

With agricultural policy taking center stage, voters can expect a fierce fight over who can better handle the cost of living in the weeks ahead.

What we don't know:

Jackson has not yet outlined the specific legislative mechanisms required to trigger the automatic gas tax relief or detailed how the state would offset the resulting loss in revenue. Additionally, neither campaign has released specific fiscal estimates regarding the total cost or economic impact of their respective agricultural proposals.