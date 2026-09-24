Bob Pettit, the first NBA MVP and LSU legend, dies at 93

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The Brief Bob Pettit, an LSU basketball legend and NBA champion who won the league's first MVP award, has died at 93. Pettit led the St. Louis Hawks to the 1958 championship and was an All-Star in every season of his 11-year career. The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee retired as the NBA's all-time leading scorer after revolutionizing power forward play.



Bob Pettit, an imposing scorer and rebounder who won the NBA’s first Most Valuable Player award with the St. Louis Hawks, died Wednesday at 93, his alma mater LSU announced Thursday.

LSU basketball pioneer

What we know:

LSU announced Thursday that Pettit died Wednesday, though the university provided no cause of death.

Pettit starred at LSU as a sophomore after leading Baton Rouge High School to a state title, going on to top the Southeastern Conference in scoring during all three of his varsity seasons.

His No. 50 jersey is retired by LSU, where a bronze statue of him stands outside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

NBA championship legend

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released details regarding funeral arrangements or memorial services.

Dominant professional legacy

The backstory:

Pettit entered the NBA as the Rookie of the Year in 1955 during the Hawks' final season in Milwaukee before moving to St. Louis.

Standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 205 pounds, he became an All-Star in each of his 11 professional seasons, winning the inaugural NBA MVP in 1956 and another in 1959.

He led the Hawks past the Boston Celtics for the 1958 NBA title and finished his career averaging 26.4 points and 16.2 rebounds per game.

Life after basketball

Dig deeper:

Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1970, Pettit retired to Baton Rouge after his playing career to work in banking and financial consulting.

He remained a frequent attendee at LSU and New Orleans Pelicans games in recent years.