2 arrested, charged with murder in South Bend Park shooting, police say

article

The Brief Latonian Patterson, 18, and Markel Daniel, 19, were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Compton Drive SE earlier this month. Atlanta Police discovered a man who had been shot on Sept. 2 during a directed patrol. He died at the scene. Both suspects face felony murder, aggravated assault, and firearm charges in Fulton County.



Two young men were arrested and are facing murder charges following a deadly shooting at South Bend Park earlier this month, according to Atlanta Police.

What we know:

Latonian Patterson, 18, was taken into custody on Thursday at an address on Amal Drive with assistance from the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man shot, killed at South Bend Park in southeast Atlanta

His arrest follows the Sept. 16 arrest of 19-year-old Markel Daniel at a home on Polar Rock Terrace, according to authorities.

The investigation began on Sept. 2 around 9:05 a.m. when a patrol officer noticed a suspicious vehicle parked alone at South Bend Park off Lakewood Avenue near Compton Drive SE. Upon searching the surrounding area, the officer discovered a man in his early 40s lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his stomach on a practice field. He died at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe the shooting happened inside the park and that the victim may have been lured to the location. Homicide investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the area to track the timing of the shooting and identify those responsible.

Both Patterson and Daniel were booked into the Fulton County Jail. They both face felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the department added.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the man who was killed or disclosed a motive behind the fatal shooting.