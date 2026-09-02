Man shot, killed at South Bend Park in southeast Atlanta

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting at South Bend Park. Police say an adult man was shot and killed. The investigation is centered in the 1900 block of Compton Drive.



Atlanta police are investigating after an officer discovered a man shot to death at South Bend Park in southeast Atlanta Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police said an officer was conducting a routine check of the park, located off Lakewood Avenue, around 9 a.m. when he discovered the man's body.

Investigators said the man, who has not been identified, appeared to be in his 40s and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police reviewing surveillance video

Investigators are working to determine when the victim arrived at the park and whether he was with anyone before the shooting.

Police also found a vehicle at the park that they believe belonged to the victim.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from South Bend Park in hopes it will provide information about what happened and help identify a suspect.

No arrests have been announced, and police have not released information about a possible motive.