Deputies found a wanted Georgia fugitive hiding under a bedroom bed

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The Brief Deputies captured Jeremiah Stanley Floyd County arrest suspect hiding under a bed in Cedartown last Friday evening. Stanley faced multiple felony warrants in Floyd and Bartow counties, including burglary, false imprisonment, and sexual battery. A magistrate judge officially denied bond for Stanley on Sept. 19, keeping him held in the Floyd County Jail.



A 26-year-old man was found hiding under the bed in Cedartown as police attempted to arrest him.

Man captured in Polk County

What we know:

Deputies captured 26-year-old Jeremiah Stanley last Friday at 8:30 p.m. after finding him hiding under a bed inside a home on West Ave. in Cedartown.

Investigators with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, alongside the Cedartown Police Department and Polk County Police Department, located Stanley while executing active arrest warrants.

After receiving consent to search the home, law enforcement found Stanley hiding in one of the bedrooms.

Deputies put him in handcuffs and transported him directly to the Floyd County Jail without incident.

Rome Home Invasion Charges

The backstory:

The arrest stems from a Sept. 8 incident at a home on 14th Street in Rome.

Rome Police Department detectives reported that Stanley entered the occupied home without authority to commit false imprisonment.

According to arrest affidavits, Stanley physically restrained a woman inside the home, grabbing her sweater to pull her back inside when she tried to leave.

Violent Assault Allegations Detailed

What they're saying:

Court documents detail severe physical and sexual assault allegations during the Sept. 8 incident.

According to police records, Stanley obtained a razor and cut the top of the woman's forehead while attempting to shave her head, causing visible bleeding and injury, in addition to sexual battery accusations.

Multiple Warrants Across Counties

By the numbers:

Stanley was wanted on active warrants across both Floyd and Bartow counties.

In Floyd County, Stanley faces charges of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, sexual battery and battery.

In Bartow County, Stanley was wanted for battery under the Family Violence Act, cruelty to children and a probation violation stemming from an original robbery charge.

Bond Denied in Court

What's next:

Floyd County Magistrate Judge W. Gene Richardson signed an order denying bond for Stanley on Sept. 19.

Court records show the judge denied bond because the charges are bondable only by a Superior Court judge, and because Stanley poses a flight risk, a threat to the community and a risk of committing further felonies pending trial.

Pending Court Proceedings Unconfirmed

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when Stanley is scheduled to appear in Floyd County Superior Court for a bond hearing.

Authorities have also not disclosed whether Stanley has retained legal counsel to represent him on the current charges.