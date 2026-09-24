How Bijan Robinson made NFL history in Falcons win over Packers

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The Brief Falcons running back Bijan Robinson eclipsed 6,000 career scrimmage yards during a victory against the Packers on Thursday. Michael Penix Jr. returned from an ACL injury to throw for 256 yards in Atlanta's 35-14 win over Green Bay. The Packers managed just 17 rushing yards as the Falcons racked up 498 total yards at Lambeau Field.



Bijan Robinson rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Atlanta Falcons to a 35-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

Atlanta Falcons offensive dominance

By the numbers:

Atlanta piled up 498 total yards of offense, controlling the ball for more than 37 minutes.

Robinson rushed 29 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He became the 10th player in NFL history to reach 6,000 career scrimmage yards before turning 25 years old.

Brian Robinson Jr. added 50 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Drake London caught nine passes for 194 yards.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards and a touchdown pass to Austin Hooper in his season debut following a knee injury.

Green Bay Packers offensive struggles

What we know:

Green Bay fell to 1-2 on the season after being held to just 17 total rushing yards.

Jordan Love completed 28 of 53 passes for 312 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Matthew Golden recorded 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Christian Watson caught seven passes for 96 yards and a score.

Kicker Nick Folk hit both of his field goal attempts for Atlanta, including a 44-yarder. Defensive tackle Zach Harrison blocked a field goal and recorded a tackle for Atlanta.

Game details and stats

What we don't know:

Coaching staff update comments following the game have not yet been released.

What's next:

THe Falcons will head to New Orleans on Oct. 5 to face the Saints while Green Bay heads to Florida to take on the Tampa Bay Bucs on Oct. 4.