School bus, box truck crash near Turner Hill Road, I-20 in Lithonia

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The Brief A school bus and box truck were involved in a crash on Turner Hill Road near Interstate 20. Students were on the bus, and minor injuries were reported. Some lanes were blocked in both directions when FOX 5 reported on the crash.



A school bus carrying students and a box truck were involved in a crash on Turner Hill Road at Interstate 20, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

What we know:

Minor injuries were reported, but it was not clear whether any students were hurt or how many people were injured.

Some lanes were blocked in both directions temporarily. Drivers were advised to use Lithonia Industrial Boulevard as an alternate route.

A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist reported that the scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m.

School officials and police have not provided any information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.