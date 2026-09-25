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School bus, box truck crash near Turner Hill Road, I-20 in Lithonia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Updated September 25, 2026 7:47 AM EDT Published September 25, 2026 7:01 AM EDT
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FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A school bus and box truck were involved in a crash on Turner Hill Road near Interstate 20.
    • Students were on the bus, and minor injuries were reported.
    • Some lanes were blocked in both directions when FOX 5 reported on the crash.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A school bus carrying students and a box truck were involved in a crash on Turner Hill Road at Interstate 20, according to Georgia Department of Transportation. 

Bus involved in crash near I-20 in Lithonia
Bus involved in crash near I-20 in Lithonia

Bus involved in crash near I-20 in Lithonia

A school bus carrying students and a box truck were involved in a crash on Turner Hill Road at Interstate 20. 

What we know:

Minor injuries were reported, but it was not clear whether any students were hurt or how many people were injured.

Some lanes were blocked in both directions temporarily. Drivers were advised to use Lithonia Industrial Boulevard as an alternate route.

A FOX 5 Atlanta photojournalist reported that the scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m.

School officials and police have not provided any information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for this story provided by SKYFOX Traffic team. 

DeKalb CountyTrafficNews