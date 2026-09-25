Cool mornings, sunny skies: Georgia’s beautiful weekend forecast

The Brief Saturday starts near 57 degrees in Atlanta before warming to around 80. Sunday brings another cool morning and a high near 82. The weekend forecast is dry, mostly sunny and low on humidity.



If you’ve been waiting for a weekend that actually feels like fall, here it is. North Georgia is in for crisp mornings, comfortable afternoons and plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday.

What we know:

You may want a light jacket for an early start, especially Saturday. Temperatures are expected to begin near 57 degrees in Atlanta, with some higher elevations in the mountains dipping into the 40s. By afternoon, Atlanta should reach about 80 degrees — warm enough to lose the jacket, with little humidity to go with it.

Sunday starts a touch milder, near 61 degrees, and warms to about 82. That is close to the typical high for late September, according to FOX 5’s forecast. Rain is not expected to interrupt weekend plans.

Weekend forecast

🌤️ Friday, Sept. 25: Clouds give way to mostly sunny skies, with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

🧥 Saturday, Sept. 26: A crisp start near 57 in Atlanta, followed by sunshine and a high around 80. Mountain temperatures could begin in the 40s.

☀️ Sunday, Sept. 27: Mostly sunny and dry, with a morning temperature near 61 and a high around 82.

The sunny, dry pattern should continue into the middle of next week. Afternoon highs then climb into the mid-80s. Humidity is expected to rise late next week, with a 30% chance of showers by Thursday.