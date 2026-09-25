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Woman missing since July 15 in Canton, police still searching

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Canton
Published September 25, 2026 8:41 AM EDT
Published September 25, 2026 8:41 AM EDT
article

Dina Michelle Spencer. Photo courtesy of Canton Police Department

The Brief

    • Canton police are searching for Dina Michelle Spencer.
    • Spencer was last seen July 15 leaving Mountain Laurel Drive.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police immediately.

CANTON, Ga. - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for more than two months.

What we know:

Dina Michelle Spencer was last seen July 15 leaving an address on Mountain Laurel Drive, according to the Canton Police Department.

Police said Spencer was wearing an orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants and open-toe shoes when she disappeared.

Anyone who has seen Spencer or knows where she may be is urged to contact Canton police immediately.

The Source

  • Information posted by Canton Police Department on social media. 

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