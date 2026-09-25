Woman missing since July 15 in Canton, police still searching
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CANTON, Ga. - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for more than two months.
What we know:
Dina Michelle Spencer was last seen July 15 leaving an address on Mountain Laurel Drive, according to the Canton Police Department.
Police said Spencer was wearing an orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants and open-toe shoes when she disappeared.
Anyone who has seen Spencer or knows where she may be is urged to contact Canton police immediately.