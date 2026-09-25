Woman missing since July 15 in Canton, police still searching

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The Brief Canton police are searching for Dina Michelle Spencer. Spencer was last seen July 15 leaving Mountain Laurel Drive. Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton police immediately.



Police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has been missing for more than two months.

What we know:

Dina Michelle Spencer was last seen July 15 leaving an address on Mountain Laurel Drive, according to the Canton Police Department.

Police said Spencer was wearing an orange T-shirt, gray sweatpants and open-toe shoes when she disappeared.

Anyone who has seen Spencer or knows where she may be is urged to contact Canton police immediately.