Mike Collins gets Gov. Brian Kemp endorsement in Senate bid

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed Republican Rep. Mike Collins Monday in his campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in Georgia. Republican strategists say the governor’s high approval rating gives key reassurance to moderate voters considering voting for Collins. Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff’s campaign criticized the backing, citing past primary rivalries and alleging unity within the Democratic ticket.



Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp endorsed Rep. Mike Collins on Monday in the Republican campaign to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

What we know:

Kemp officially endorsed Collins through a campaign news release on Monday.

The governor called Collins a common-sense leader who will prioritize Georgia over a far-left agenda in Washington.

Collins welcomed the backing, stating he was honored to have the governor standing with him to take back Georgia's Senate seat and defeat Ossoff this November.

Following recent controversies around the campaign, Republican strategist Brian Robinson noted that Kemp holds the highest approval rating in the state and gives moderate voters who have questions about Collins a permission structure to vote for him.

"He's got the highest approval rating, and he gives a permission structure to many people in the middle who perhaps have some questions about Mike Collins and want to know that it's okay to vote for him. They trust Brian Kemp," Robinson said.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how much impact the late endorsement will have on voters as the general election approaches.

While Kemp remains popular with state Republicans, neither of his primary endorsed candidates, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones or Senate candidate Derek Dooley, won their races.

The other side:

The Ossoff campaign pushed back against the announcement in a written statement, pointing out that Kemp previously worked to defeat Collins in the GOP primary and delayed endorsing him.

The campaign added that Collins is surrounded at work and at home by white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson argued the delayed timing exposes lingering party divisions, contrasting it with what he called a unified Democratic ticket alongside leaders like Keisha Lance Bottoms.

"Democrats are unified, and you see that unity every single time you see Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms and the entire Democratic ticket together. It's a huge contrast of what you don't see on the Republican side," Johnson said.