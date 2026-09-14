3 juveniles charged after knife pulled during Dawson school fight
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. - Three juveniles face charges following a fight involving a knife last Tuesday at Dawson County Junior High School.
What we know:
School resource officers responded to the campus on Sept. 8 after a knife was produced during the altercation.
The school nurse treated one boy for minor injuries before releasing him to a guardian, according to deputies.
The Department of Juvenile Justice initially held one male teen, but officials have since released him.
No suspects are in custody, according to the sheriff's office.
ORIGINAL STORY: Knife pulled during fight at Dawson County Junior High School
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names of the three teens due to their ages.
Officials have not disclosed what led to the fight or the specific charges brought against each juvenile.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, which provided details on the investigation and the status of the juveniles involved.