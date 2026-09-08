Knife pulled during fight at Dawson County Junior High School
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. - The sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight involving a young man armed with a knife at Dawson County Junior High School, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.
Dawson County school incident
What we know:
School Resource Officers responded to a fight involving male students at Dawson County Junior High School.
A knife was produced during the altercation, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies detained one youth following the incident.
A school nurse treated another student for minor injuries before turning the child over to a guardian, officers said.
The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified as local law enforcement began investigating.
Open school investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names or exact ages of the students involved.
Investigators have not disclosed what led to the fight or whether formal charges will be filed, noting the investigation remains open and ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, who explained the details in an official statement.