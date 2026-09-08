Knife pulled during fight at Dawson County Junior High School

The Brief A juvenile brought a knife during an altercation at Dawson County Junior High School in Dawsonville. School resource officers responded, and one juvenile was detained following the incident. A student suffered minor injuries, received treatment from the school nurse, and was released to a guardian.



The sheriff's office responded to a report of a fight involving a young man armed with a knife at Dawson County Junior High School, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

Dawson County school incident

What we know:

School Resource Officers responded to a fight involving male students at Dawson County Junior High School.

A knife was produced during the altercation, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies detained one youth following the incident.

A school nurse treated another student for minor injuries before turning the child over to a guardian, officers said.

The Department of Juvenile Justice was notified as local law enforcement began investigating.

Open school investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or exact ages of the students involved.

Investigators have not disclosed what led to the fight or whether formal charges will be filed, noting the investigation remains open and ongoing.