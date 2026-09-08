College Football Playoff considers 24-team postseason format

The Brief College Football Playoff officials launched media rights discussions with ESPN regarding expanding the playoff bracket to 24 teams. Expansion talks do not signal a final decision to broaden the current 12-team postseason format. CFP officials plan to gather critical details through broadcast partner meetings before committing to structural changes.



The College Football Playoff began media rights discussions with ESPN on Tuesday to evaluate potentially expanding its postseason tournament to 24 teams.

College football expansion talks

What we know:

College Football Playoff leaders are exploring the possibility of expanding the playoff field to 24 teams.

Officials opened media rights discussions with ESPN on Tuesday to gather information and evaluate potential paths forward.

The current 12-team system features conference champions alongside top-ranked programs competing in host campus games and six major bowl sites, culminating in a national championship game.

CFP statement

What they're saying:

The College Football Playoff released the following statement:

"The CFP has decided to move forward in its evaluation of potential Playoff expansion to 24 teams by beginning a media rights discussion with ESPN. This does not represent a decision or commitment to expand, but rather an opportunity to engage with ESPN and gather additional information to help determine a path forward. The CFP will provide additional updates when appropriate."

Playoff format future

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the postseason tournament will officially expand past its current 12-team bracket.

Leaders emphasized that launching television network talks does not represent a final commitment or timeline to alter the tournament structure.