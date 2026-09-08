2 killed, juvenile wounded in LaGrange apartment shooting

The Brief Two people were killed and a juvenile was shot in the leg Monday night at a LaGrange apartment complex. Police said the shooting followed a small gathering where someone reportedly began acting erratically. Joshua Preston was arrested and faces charges including murder and aggravated assault.



Two people were killed and a juvenile was wounded in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in LaGrange, according to police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Hogansville Road.

Police identified the two people killed as Davion Brewer and Amari Williams. A juvenile was shot in the leg.

What led up to the shooting

What we know:

According to police, several people had gathered at the apartment before the shooting. At some point, one person reportedly began acting erratically, prompting someone else to step outside to call 911.

A witness who lives nearby said someone came to his door after the shooting and asked him to help one of the victims.

"They came and banged on my door and somebody said, 'Can you come help my padre? ... He's been shot,'" the witness said.

The man said he grabbed his phone, called 911 and found the wounded victim near a dumpster with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Suspect arrested

Police arrested Joshua Preston in connection with the shooting. Preston faces charges including murder and aggravated assault.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about what they believe prompted the shooting or the relationships among Preston and the victims.

What's next:

Investigators will seek to determine a motive for the shooting as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective C. Brown at 706-883-2603.



Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the Tip411 system. This can be done via the mobile application, through the online portal, or by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411. These channels are designed to ensure the public can share critical information confidentially and securely.