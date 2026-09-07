Georgia trooper involved in overnight DeKalb County crash
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DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious crash early Monday morning in DeKalb County.
What we know:
The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on Mountain Industrial Boulevard.
The trooper's patrol car and another vehicle both sustained significant damage in the collision.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released information about what led to the crash or the extent of any injuries.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.