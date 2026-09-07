Georgia trooper involved in overnight DeKalb County crash

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The Brief A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious crash early Monday in DeKalb County. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The patrol car and another vehicle were badly damaged, but the extent of any injuries has not been released.



A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious crash early Monday morning in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

The trooper's patrol car and another vehicle both sustained significant damage in the collision.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about what led to the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.