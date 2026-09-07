Expand / Collapse search

Georgia trooper involved in overnight DeKalb County crash

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published September 7, 2026 5:25 AM EDT
Published September 7, 2026 5:25 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious crash early Monday in DeKalb County.
    • The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Mountain Industrial Boulevard.
    • The patrol car and another vehicle were badly damaged, but the extent of any injuries has not been released.

DEKALB COUNTY. Ga. - A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious crash early Monday morning in DeKalb County.

What we know:

The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

The trooper's patrol car and another vehicle both sustained significant damage in the collision.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about what led to the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

The Source

  • A photojournalist for FOX 5 Atlanta responded to the scene. 

DeKalb CountyNews