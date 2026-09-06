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Severe storms leave thousands dark in metro Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Severe Weather
Published September 6, 2026 3:11 PM EDT
Published September 6, 2026 3:11 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Strong severe storms slammed Atlanta on Saturday night, bringing down heavy trees and leaving over 50,000 residents without power at the peak. 
    • Georgia Power crews restored electricity to most households by Sunday morning, though thousands still faced outages across the metro area. 
    • Utility companies expect power to be completely restored for remaining customers between noon and 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

ATLANTA - Severe weekend weather pummeled metro Atlanta, leaving widespread damage, clearing roads, and knocking out electricity to tens of thousands of residents. 

What we know:

A powerful line of storms swept through the area on Saturday, causing massive tree damage and widespread utility disruptions. 

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across Gwinnett, DeKalb and Fulton counties during the peak of the system.

More than 50,000 customers lost electricity during the initial surge. 

By Sunday morning, restoration crews trimmed that number down to roughly 5,000, though 3,288 Georgia Power outages remained reported at 3:05 p.m.

A downed tree blocked Sellwin Avenue SW in Atlanta, tearing up sidewalk roots taller than 5 feet 9 inches. 

RELATED: Storms bring down trees, knock out power to 50K in metro Atlanta

In Roswell, a massive tree collapsed onto a home on East Addison Drive, damaging a surrounding yard fence. 

Roswell Fire officials confirmed no injuries occurred at the residence.

One local woman described hearing the storm tear through her yard. "It was raining, the wind was blowing," she said. "I went into my house to turn on my lights, and I came out, and I noticed that my backlight went on... I came out, and I said, 'Oh my God, I can't even get out.' It happened so fast." 

5,000 still without power after evening storms hit metro
5,000 still without power after evening storms hit metro

5,000 still without power after evening storms hit metro

We bring you a power outage update after an estimated 50,000 lost power dur to evening strong winds and storms. About 5,000 customers are still without power. Kim Leoffler brings us the latest.

What we don't know:

Georgia Power, Cobb EMC and Jackson EMC have not provided a final timeline for complete regional power restoration. 

Utility companies estimate impacted areas near Sellwin Avenue SW will see power return between noon and 5 p.m. on Sunday. 

Downed tree knocks out power in southwest Atlanta
Downed tree knocks out power in southwest Atlanta

Downed tree knocks out power in southwest Atlanta

More than 50,000 customers are without power in metro Atlanta after severe Saturday afternoon storms brought down trees and power lines.

Officials have not stated how long it will take road crews to clear fallen trees blocking area roadways. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Power outage data, local fire officials, and direct on-scene reporting from residents affected by the storm. 

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