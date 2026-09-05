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Storms bring down trees, knock out power to 50K in metro Atlanta

Weather
Published September 5, 2026 8:38 PM EDT
Published September 5, 2026 8:38 PM EDT
article

A photo showed a massive tree on a home after strong storms rolled through Fulton County on Saturday. Fire officials said no one was injured despite widespread damage and downed trees throughout the area. (Credit: Roswell Fire Department)

The Brief

    • More than 50,000 customers are without power in metro Atlanta after severe Saturday afternoon storms brought down trees and power lines.
    • Fulton County has the most outages with more than 34,000 reported customers without power. Roswell Fire reported that a large tree fell onto a home. The department also reported it had numerous calls throughout the city of trees across roadways and into yards.
    • The storms packed damaging 60 mph wind gusts, heavy downpours, and hail up to an inch in diameter across Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties.

ATLANTA - More than 50,000 customers are without power across core metro Atlanta counties after strong storms brought down trees and power lines on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

A line of strong storms combined over the metro area, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for portions of Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Fulton counties between Roswell, Dunwoody, Doraville, Duluth, and Alpharetta. 

The main core of the storm produced heavy downpours, hail up to one inch in diameter, and damaging wind gusts reaching 60 miles per hour. 

First responders across the region handled numerous tree-down calls, including in Roswell, where fire officials reported a large tree fell onto a home. The department also cleared trees blocking roadways across the city. The department said no one was injured. 

Georgia Power reports more than 50,000 customers are without electricity across the region, with the heaviest concentration in Fulton County, where more than 34,000 outages have been reported. Cobb EMC has reported more than 900 people without power. 

Jackson EMC also reported more than 5,000 people were without power in Hall County. 

What we don't know:

Georgia Power, Cobb EMC and Jackson EMC have not yet provided an estimated time for full power restoration as crews assess damage and clear downed trees.

It's unclear how long it will take to clear some roadways of downed trees. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from official Georgia Power outage maps, the FOX 5 Storm Team and Roswell Fire Department. 

WeatherNewsFulton CountyCobb CountyClayton CountyGwinnett CountyDeKalb County