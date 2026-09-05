DeKalb County police search for missing 13-year-old girl

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The Brief DeKalb County police are asking for the public's help locating 13-year-old Zaria, who disappeared late Friday night. Police say she was last spotted around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Brook Ridge Avenue. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact DeKalb County police immediately at 770-724-7710.



Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen late Friday night in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Zaria, 13, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Brook Ridge Avenue.

Authorities described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a gray hoodie, and black jeans, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Zaria or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.