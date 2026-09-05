DeKalb County police search for missing 13-year-old girl
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen late Friday night in DeKalb County.
What we know:
Zaria, 13, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Brook Ridge Avenue.
Authorities described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a gray hoodie, and black jeans, according to police.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Zaria or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
What we don't know:
Police have not released additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.
The Source: Information in this report was provided by a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department.