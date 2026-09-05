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DeKalb County police search for missing 13-year-old girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published September 5, 2026 9:38 PM EDT
Published September 5, 2026 9:38 PM EDT
article

DeKalb County police are asking for help locating 13-year-old Zaria, who was last seen Friday, Sept. 4, near the 400 block of Brook Ridge Avenue. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department) 

The Brief

    • DeKalb County police are asking for the public's help locating 13-year-old Zaria, who disappeared late Friday night.
    • Police say she was last spotted around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of Brook Ridge Avenue.
    • Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact DeKalb County police immediately at 770-724-7710.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl last seen late Friday night in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Zaria, 13, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Friday in the 400 block of Brook Ridge Avenue.

Authorities described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a gray hoodie, and black jeans, according to police. 

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Zaria or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

The Source: Information in this report was provided by a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department.

DeKalb CountyMissing PersonsNews