Ex-flight school owners arrested in Peachtree City RICO scheme, GBI says

The Brief Alex Hamlin, 34, and Harlan Hamlin, 59, were arrested Friday on RICO and theft charges following a GBI fraud investigation into their former flight school. Both men face 20 counts of theft by conversion and one count of violating the Georgia RICO Act. Investigators allege the former flight school owners misappropriated student funds, including aviation scholarships and financing accounts.



Two former flight school owners have been arrested following a lengthy investigation into stolen student funds, according to the Peachtree City Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

What we know:

Flyt Aviation was a flight school previously located in Peachtree City. It was sold to another owner in October 2024, according to the GBI.

The investigation began in 2024 when Peachtree City police received numerous reports regarding financial discrepancies from students enrolled at Flyt Aviation, according to the department.

Authorities stated that as the case expanded, local investigators asked the GBI's Financial Investigation Unit to conduct a forensic financial audit. By 2025, nearly 50 victims had filed official reports, prompting local authorities to hand the primary case over to the GBI after 12 months of active digging, according to police.

GBI investigators said that they found that Alex Hamlin, 34, and Harlan Hamlin, 59, misappropriated several student accounts, including scholarship funds and financial aid, while running the business.

On Friday, the GBI and Peachtree City police jointly arrested Flyt Aviation owners Alex Hamlin and Harlan Hamlin. They were booked into the Fayette County Jail on 20 counts of theft by conversion and one count of violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Peachtree City police extended their gratitude to the dozens of victims for their patience during the lengthy financial audit.

What we don't know:

The total dollar amount allegedly stolen from the nearly 50 student victims has not been publicly disclosed.

Police have not identified who else may be targeted as additional arrests remain forthcoming.