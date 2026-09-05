Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
3
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Spalding County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County, Hall County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Greene County, Walton County, Heard County, Troup County, Haralson County, Clayton County, Henry County, Butts County, Pike County, DeKalb County, Newton County, North Fulton County, Murray County, Meriwether County, Jackson County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Oconee County, Bartow County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Jasper County, Walker County, Polk County, Cobb County, Morgan County, Gordon County, Putnam County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Lamar County, South Fulton County, Whitfield County, Floyd County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Carroll County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County

2 arrested after overnight shooting in Sweet Auburn, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Sweet Auburn
Published September 5, 2026 3:33 PM EDT
Published September 5, 2026 3:33 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Atlanta police responded to a shots-fired call early Saturday morning in Sweet Auburn.
    • A woman suffered a graze wound from a bullet and was treated at the scene.
    • Officers searched the area, arrested two men without incident, and recovered two handguns.

ATLANTA - Two men were arrested following an early Saturday morning shooting in Sweet Auburn, according to police. 

What we know:

The shooting happened on Jackson Street SE and Gartrell Street SE around 3:49 a.m. 

Police said a woman was injured after she was grazed by a bullet. She was treated at the scene. Authorities said she was awake and alert. 

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) added that witnesses on scene gave officers a clear description of the two men involved in the shooting. 

As officers searched the area, they found the men, identified as Damarcus Barnes, 22, and Demarcus Weems, 18.  Police also recovered the two guns used in the incident. 

APD said Barnes and Weems are facing multiple charges. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what triggered the initial gunfire or whether the victim was the intended target.

Police have not specified the exact charges being filed against Barnes and Weems as the investigation remains active.

It is unclear if the men arrested and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.

The Source: Information in this story was provided directly by the Atlanta Police Department.

Sweet AuburnCrime and Public SafetyNewsAtlanta Police Department