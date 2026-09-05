2 arrested after overnight shooting in Sweet Auburn, police say

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The Brief Atlanta police responded to a shots-fired call early Saturday morning in Sweet Auburn. A woman suffered a graze wound from a bullet and was treated at the scene. Officers searched the area, arrested two men without incident, and recovered two handguns.



Two men were arrested following an early Saturday morning shooting in Sweet Auburn, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Jackson Street SE and Gartrell Street SE around 3:49 a.m.

Police said a woman was injured after she was grazed by a bullet. She was treated at the scene. Authorities said she was awake and alert.

The Atlanta Police Department (APD) added that witnesses on scene gave officers a clear description of the two men involved in the shooting.

As officers searched the area, they found the men, identified as Damarcus Barnes, 22, and Demarcus Weems, 18. Police also recovered the two guns used in the incident.

APD said Barnes and Weems are facing multiple charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released what triggered the initial gunfire or whether the victim was the intended target.

Police have not specified the exact charges being filed against Barnes and Weems as the investigation remains active.

It is unclear if the men arrested and the victim knew each other prior to the shooting.