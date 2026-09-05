Gwinnett County Police investigate deadly Buford triple-shooting

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The Brief Gwinnett County Police are investigating a triple shooting near 1400 Laurel Crossing Parkway in Buford that left one man dead. Two other victims were rushed to a local hospital following the afternoon incident. Detectives are processing the scene and asking witnesses or tipsters with information to come forward.



A triple shooting in Buford left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital Saturday morning.

Shooting investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to an apartment complex near 1400 Laurel Crossing Parkway, where detectives began conducting interviews, canvassing the area for witnesses, and processing evidence.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the deceased, saying they will do so after his next of kin is notified.

Police have not yet given an update on the conditions of the two hospitalized victims or identified any suspects in the case. Police have not disclosed a potential motive for the violence or confirmed if any firearms were recovered at the location.

Gwinnett County Police Department has asked anyone with information to please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.