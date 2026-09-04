Officials confirm 3 new measles cases linked to metro Atlanta daycare

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The Brief The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed three new measles cases, bringing an active metro Atlanta daycare outbreak to eight total cases. State health officials said the infected children were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Georgia has now logged 14 total cases of measles in 2026, compared to 10 confirmed cases in 2025.



State health officials have confirmed three additional measles cases linked to an ongoing outbreak at a metro Atlanta daycare, bringing the total number of cases to eight.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Friday that the three newly confirmed cases stem from an initial case identified on Aug. 18. Officials noted that the infected children involved in the daycare outbreak were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

DPH staff are actively working to contact and notify individuals who may have been exposed and are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

The new cases bring Georgia's 2026 total to 14 confirmed cases of measles, surpassing the 10 total cases recorded statewide in 2025.

Recognizing symptoms

According to public health officials, measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure, though the incubation period can range from 4 to 21 days.

Early signs of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

Following initial symptoms, a distinct rash of tiny red spots breaks out, usually starting at the head before spreading across the rest of the body.

What to do if you have been exposed

What you can do:

State health authorities urge anyone who suspects they have been exposed or are experiencing symptoms to follow strict protocols before seeking medical treatment:

Contact a healthcare provider immediately to disclose potential exposure. Officials warn anyone who may have been exposed to call their healthcare provider before arriving at any medical facility, so staff can prepare proper isolation precautions.

Uninsured individuals or those without a primary doctor should call the DPH Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, or 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584) after hours and on weekends.

Stay home and avoid contact with others, especially babies under 1 year old and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Health officials reminded parents that the standard two-dose MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is safe, highly effective, and recommended by the CDC for children at 12–15 months and 4–6 years of age.

What we don't know:

DPH has not publicly named the specific metro Atlanta daycare facility involved in the outbreak.

The exact ages of the newly infected children have not been released.

Officials have not specified how many total individuals are currently being monitored or quarantined due to potential exposure.

The Source: Information in this story was provided in an official press release issued by the Georgia Department of Public Health.



