Atlanta event organizers prep for heat precautions for Labor Day weekend

The Brief A heat advisory covers nearly all of North Georgia through Saturday evening as heat index values soar. Major Atlanta events, including Dragon Con, Black Pride, and the Aflac College Football Kickoff, are drawing 75,000 visitors amid dangerous heat. Dragon Con organizers installed additional water stations and increased emergency medical services to help outdoor crowds stay safe.



Tens of thousands of visitors are arriving in metro Atlanta for a busy Labor Day weekend as heat advisories warn of dangerous humidity across North Georgia.

Atlanta Labor Day heat advisory

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for nearly all of North Georgia, remaining active until 8 p.m. Saturday. Severe humidity and high temperatures will create potentially dangerous outdoor conditions across the region throughout the holiday weekend.

Despite the sweltering temperatures, metro Atlanta is expecting about 75,000 visitors for major weekend events. The lineup includes the 40th annual Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta, the 20th annual Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, and the Aflac College Football Kickoff featuring Baylor and Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Additionally, near-record heat is expected in Athens for the Georgia Bulldogs' home opener at 3 p.m. Saturday, where heat index values could reach 105 degrees.

Event safety and heat precautions

To combat the sweltering heat, organizers for Dragon Con made several adjustments for attendees and spectators attending Saturday's annual parade. Staff installed new water refilling stations that are being replenished continuously throughout the day. Event organizers also increased the number of emergency medical services personnel stationed across downtown.

"We have installed new ones this year and they're being refilled constantly. We also have really increased the number of EMS," Jo Garland, a Dragon Con spokesperson, said.

Cosplayers and visitors are resorting to personal cooling gear to manage the heat, including battery-powered fans clipped to belts and built inside heavy costumes. Health officials and event coordinators urge everyone spending time outdoors to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks, and seek air conditioning whenever possible.

Weather changes and relief

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not confirmed the exact day when summer-like heat will break across North Georgia.