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Georgia vs Tennessee State: No. 3 Bulldogs dominate in season opener

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia Bulldogs
Published September 5, 2026 6:09 PM EDT
Published September 5, 2026 6:09 PM EDT
article

ATHENS, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Elyiss Williams #10 of the Georgia Bulldogs goes airborne for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tennessee State Tigers at Sanford Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/G

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The Brief

    • Georgia defeated Tennessee State in its season opener with a score of 63-3.
    • Quarterback Gunner Stockton, running back Nate Frazier, and wide receiver Zachariah Branch led the way in the home victory.
    • Georgia will face Western Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Sanford Stadium.

ATHENS, Ga. - No. 3 Georgia kicked off its 2026 season with a victory over Tennessee State in front of a sold-out home crowd in Athens on Saturday.

What we know:

The Georgia Bulldogs earned a home win over the Tennessee State Tigers at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton spearheaded the offense alongside key playmakers Nate Frazier in the backfield and Zachariah Branch in the receiving corps.

Georgia started off strong with a 28-0 lead in the game before Tennessee State scored its points in the second quarter of the game. 

The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers with a final score of 63-3.

Dig deeper:

Georgia entered the 2026 season holding the No. 3 spot in the national rankings, positioned as a prime contender for another championship run.

According to reporting from the Associated Press, Smart drove home the need for physical improvement on the ground throughout preseason camp following a 12-2 campaign in 2025 that ended with a Sugar Bowl loss in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

The Associated Press reported that Georgia averaged 182.1 rushing yards per game in 2025 (4th in the SEC) while allowing 81.5 yards on the ground defensively (2nd in the SEC), numbers Smart called "subpar" by program standards.

What's next:

The opening-day victory sets the bar for the season, but Georgia is shifting focus to host Western Kentucky next weekend at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 12. 

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from official University of Georgia Athletics game center updates and previous reporting by the Associated Press.

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