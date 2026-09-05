Man arrested after truck downs power line in Social Circle, police say

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The Brief Horace McCluster was arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail following an Aug. 28 incident where an improperly elevated truck load hit an overhead power line on North Cherokee Road. The incident caused over $4,000 in damage and triggered a 45-minute power outage affecting Social Circle City Hall, the police department, local schools, businesses, and homes. McCluster faces several charges, including felony criminal damage to property, duty to stop at an accident and disruption of a public school.



A man is in custody after an improperly loaded truck hit an overhead power line, causing thousands in damage and a major power outage on Aug. 28.

What we know:

The incident happened on North Cherokee Road. Video footage posted by the Social Circle Police Department showed the incident happened just after 11:30 a.m.

Police said that the incident caused more than $4,000 in damage and caused a power outage impacting the Social Circle City Hall, the Social Circle Police Department, Social Circle Middle School, Social Circle High School, several businesses and numerous homes.

The power was out at the locations for at least 45 minutes.

North Cherokee Road remained closed for about two and a half hours while Georgia Power repaired the lines.

Authorities arrested Horace McCluster on Friday. He is facing felony second-degree criminal damage to property, disruption or interference with operation of a public school, height of vehicle and load and duty to stop at an accident.

He is currently booked into the Walton County Jail.

Social Circle Police stated the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia State Patrol, Social Circle Fire Department and Georgia Power helped during the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if bond has been set for McCluster after he was booked into jail.

Police have not publicly named the trucking or logistics company McCluster was driving for at the time of the incident.