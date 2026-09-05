Metro Atlanta animal shelters: DeKalb and Fulton face critical overcrowding

The Brief DeKalb and Fulton County animal shelters are facing critical overcrowding and are forced to euthanize animals to create space. Officials set multiple extensions through Saturday for over two dozen dogs on the at-risk list as adoption numbers remain low. Animal services leaders are urging community members to help by adopting, fostering, or spaying and neutering their pets.



DeKalb and Fulton County animal shelters are facing severe overcrowding that has forced officials to make heartbreaking decisions to euthanize dogs for space.

Animal shelter overcrowding

What we know:

Both the DeKalb County and Fulton County animal shelters are operating well above their maximum humane capacities. DeKalb County Animal Services has a maximum capacity of 475 dogs but currently houses 508 dogs inside its building. Its sister location in Fulton County has a capacity of 375 dogs and is currently holding 423.

The overcrowding crisis escalates during the warm summer months. Intake numbers typically surge from March through September and October, filling facilities past their limits. At the DeKalb County shelter alone, workers received 84 additional dogs since Tuesday.

"We are very overcrowded," Jessica Davis with DeKalb County Animal Services said. "Every week when we’re over capacity, we do have to make a space Euthanization list. Those dogs are selected from our at risk list."

Euthanasia deadline extensions

The backstory:

Shelter staff create space euthanization lists weekly by selecting animals from their established at-risk inventory. The typical deadline for rescue groups or adopters to pull dogs off the list is Thursday night.

Because there was very little adoption movement, shelter officials extended the deadline to Friday night. After movement remained low, officials granted another extension through Saturday in a final effort to save over two dozen dogs.

Ways to help local shelters

What you can do:

Shelter officials emphasize that community involvement is the only way to prevent euthanization for space.

"Obviously the best way is to take a dog home," Davis said. "Fostering again is a great way to help".

Animal welfare workers also urge pet owners to spay and neuter their animals to prevent unwanted litters from filling local shelters.

Shelter adoption outcomes

What we don't know:

Shelter officials have not confirmed the final number of dogs saved before Saturday's deadline passed. Officials have not indicated whether additional deadline extensions will be granted.