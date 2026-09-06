Late night gunfire triggers SWAT response at East Point townhome

The Brief East Point police rushed to a townhouse complex on Bayrose Circle after officers heard gunfire during a requested escort Sunday morning. A South Metro SWAT team surrounded the residence and obtained a search warrant before searching the home. Investigators found no suspects inside the home, and no injuries or property damage were reported.



A middle-of-the-night request for a police escort ended in a SWAT standoff in East Point early Sunday morning after officers heard active gunfire, according to authorities.

What we know:

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers patrolling near the Citgo gas station at 2048 Stanton Road were flagged down by a woman asking for an escort home, according to the East Point Police Department.

The woman told officers her children had called to report hearing gunshots near the 2800 block of Bayrose Circle, sparking concern for her safety, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard nearby gunfire coming from Bayrose Circle.

Officers immediately took cover and requested emergency assistance from the South Metro SWAT Team, officials reported.

SWAT officers secured the area and surrounded the townhome before obtaining a search warrant for the residence.

A search of the home yielded negative results for any suspicious people, and authorities reported no injuries or property damage.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released information regarding potential suspects, and it remains unclear who fired the shots or why.

Officials have not stated whether any shell casings or weapons were recovered from the scene.

What you can do:

The incident remains under active investigation, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Point Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (404) 765-1143.