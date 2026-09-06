Severe storms could disrupt Sunday plans across North Georgia

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The Brief Strong severe storms with damaging winds and isolated hail threaten Metro Atlanta and eastern areas between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday. A Heat Advisory covers most of the region until 8 p.m., with heat index values reaching 105 degrees. Rain will bring brief heat relief today before cooler weather and extra clouds build in for Labor Day. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for south central Cherokee, northwestern DeKalb, northeastern Cobb, and north central Fulton counties until 4:00 p.m.



Severe storms and scorching heat threaten metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon as a weather system moves south across Georgia.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cherokee, DeKalb, Cobb and Fulton counties until 4 p.m.

Metro Atlanta storm threat

What we know:

A level 2 severe weather risk stretches from Blairsville through Jasper, Ball Ground, Powder Springs, Newnan, Greenville and Thomaston, along with eastern points like DeKalb, Gwinnett, Forsyth, Cherokee, Fayette, Clayton and Henry counties.

Storms will fire up around 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., drifting south with damaging winds up to 60 mph and isolated large hail.

Areas outside the level 2 zone sit at a level 1 risk, though some locations will get skipped entirely as heavy rain hits select spots. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Burke, Franklin, McDuffie, Columbia, Hart Richmond, Elbert, Lincoln and Stephens counties until 9 p.m.

Heat advisory in effect

A Heat Advisory remains active until 8 p.m. across northwest Georgia and southward through Pickens, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall and Banks counties, bringing heat index values up to 105 degrees.

Daytime highs will reach 96 in Atlanta, 97 in Milledgeville, 95 in LaGrange, 94 in Carrollton, 96 in Rome and 91 in Blairsville.

Showers and storms will offer temporary relief from the high temperatures where they fall before conditions quiet down Sunday night.

A heat advisory is in effect for September 6, 2026, across much of North Georgia. (FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team)

What we don't know:

Meteorologists have not confirmed the exact neighborhood locations that will see storm activity or receive rain-cooled air on Sunday afternoon.

Labor Day forecast details

What's next:

Clouds build Monday morning to setup a cooler Labor Day with a 20% chance of rain showers and no expected storms.

Cooler temperatures linger through Tuesday and Wednesday before 90-degree heat and higher rain chances return for Friday and the weekend.