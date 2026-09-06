Atlanta rideshare driver shot during argument with passenger: APD

The Brief A rideshare driver was shot early Sunday morning following a verbal dispute with a male passenger on Murphy Avenue in Atlanta. The driver transported himself to Grady Hospital shortly after the shooting occurred around 5:25 a.m., according to authorities. Atlanta police are currently searching for the male suspect and working to determine the exact location of the crime scene.



A rideshare driver was shot early Sunday morning after a argument with a passenger in Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to Grady Hospital on Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE around 5:25 a.m. Sunday regarding a person shot.

The driver told officers he picked up a male passenger on Brady Avenue and drove him to Murphy Avenue.

A verbal dispute broke out when the driver dropped the suspect off, leading the passenger to step out of the car and open fire.

The wounded driver then drove himself to the hospital for treatment, according to preliminary information from police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or condition of the driver.

Investigators have not identified the male shooter or determined the exact location where the shooting happened.