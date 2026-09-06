Atlanta rideshare driver shot during argument with passenger: APD
ATLANTA - A rideshare driver was shot early Sunday morning after a argument with a passenger in Atlanta, police said.
What we know:
Officers responded to Grady Hospital on Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE around 5:25 a.m. Sunday regarding a person shot.
The driver told officers he picked up a male passenger on Brady Avenue and drove him to Murphy Avenue.
A verbal dispute broke out when the driver dropped the suspect off, leading the passenger to step out of the car and open fire.
The wounded driver then drove himself to the hospital for treatment, according to preliminary information from police.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or condition of the driver.
Investigators have not identified the male shooter or determined the exact location where the shooting happened.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided preliminary details from their initial response and investigation.