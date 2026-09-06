Union Point family seeks help after home destroyed in fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Flames swept through a Union Point home on September 5, 2026. (Credit: Greene County Fire Rescue)

The Brief Four residents fled their burning Union Point home early Saturday morning before fire destroyed the house. Emergency crews contained the blaze, but the house suffered extensive damage to the bedrooms and attic. Family members launched a GoFundMe to assist the displaced residents with immediate rebuilding needs.



A Saturday morning fire destroyed a Union Point home, forcing four family members to flee as flames swept through the residence.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the residential house fire Saturday morning after receiving reports of heavy flames.

First arriving firefighters found heavy fire showing through the roof from the back of the single-story home.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack while establishing a water supply and conducting a search of the property.

All four residents made it out of the home safely without injuries.

The fire progressed quickly, leaving extensive damage in the bedrooms and attic. The Red Cross was contacted to help the family with immediate needs.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the cause of the fire or a formal damage estimate.

What you can do:

Family member Shundra Peek organized an online fundraiser to help her aunt, uncle, cousin and daughter replace lost items and find a new home.

Community members can view the fundraiser and donate through the family's GoFundMe campaign.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.