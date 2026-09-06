Maple Street Mansion catches fire after lightning strike

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The Brief Lightning struck the historic Maple Street Mansion in Carrollton on Saturday night, triggering a fire in the Victorian tower turret. Emergency responders contained the fire to the steeple, preventing interior damage to The Heirloom Store. Owners Rhett and Malina stated the main floor and retail inventory remained unharmed following the blaze.



A lightning strike sparked a fire in the turret steeple of the historic Maple Street Mansion on Saturday night.

Emergency crews quickly contained the blaze to the upper exterior, leaving the interior retail business undamaged.

What we know:

Owners Rhett and Malina were parked outside waiting for a severe storm to pass when a powerful bolt struck nearby, according to a social media post.

Unaware the building was hit, they briefly stepped inside to reset a breaker and shut off flickering lights before driving away.

Passersby spotted flames shooting from the roof and called 911 immediately.

Emergency responders rushed to 401 Maple Street, rapidly extinguishing the flames before they could spread downward.

The fire caused significant structural damage to the steeple, turret and balcony.

However, the main floor and inventory inside The Heirloom Store LLC sustained no fire or water damage, according to the owners.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the full extent of potential electrical damage hidden within the structure.

Crew members plan to conduct a thorough physical inspection during daylight on Monday.

What's next:

The owners plan to begin exterior repair work while keeping the local business open to the public. They are considering creating signature cafe drinks to mark the lightning strike.