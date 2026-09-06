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Buford shooting leaves 23-year-old dead during armed robbery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County
Published September 6, 2026 5:50 PM EDT
Published September 6, 2026 5:50 PM EDT
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gwinnett County
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gwinnett County

1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Gwinnett County

Officers responded to an apartment complex near 1400 Laurel Crossing Parkway in Buford. When they arrived, they found three victims who had been shot. One of them died, and the two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a Buford triple shooting that left 23-year-old Marvin Wiley dead and two others injured.
    • Detectives say the violence broke out during an armed robbery near Laurel Crossing Parkway.
    • E'imod Sanchez Toboris Taylor faces felony murder and armed robbery charges while recovering in custody.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police detectives are investigating a triple shooting during an armed robbery that left one man dead, and two others wounded in Buford. 

What we know:

Officers rushed to the scene near 1400 Laurel Crossing Parkway on Saturday after gunshots rang out during an armed robbery. 

Police found 23-year-old Marvin Wiley dead at the location, later identifying him as one of the robbery suspects.

A second man was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds and remains in stable condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gwinnett County Police investigate deadly Buford triple-shooting

Investigators obtained arrest warrants for E'imod Sanchez Toboris Taylor, who was also wounded during the encounter. 

Taylor is in custody facing charges of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies. 

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on who fired the gunshots or what specific items suspects targeted during the robbery. 

It remains unclear what led up to the confrontation or whether additional suspects were involved. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident should call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visiting stopcrimeATL.com. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gwinnett County Police Department, who detailed the initial scene and subsequent arrest warrants in official news releases. 

Gwinnett CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews