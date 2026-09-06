Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Clarke County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Catoosa County, Upson County, Spalding County, Gwinnett County, Rockdale County, Hall County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Greene County, Walton County, Heard County, Troup County, Haralson County, Clayton County, Henry County, Butts County, Pike County, DeKalb County, Newton County, North Fulton County, Murray County, Meriwether County, Jackson County, Chattooga County, Pickens County, Oconee County, Bartow County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Banks County, Jasper County, Walker County, Polk County, Cobb County, Morgan County, Gordon County, Putnam County, Paulding County, Coweta County, Lamar County, South Fulton County, Whitfield County, Floyd County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Carroll County

South Fulton fire sends massive smoke plumes into the sky

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
South Fulton
Updated September 6, 2026 6:49 PM EDT Published September 6, 2026 6:06 PM EDT
article

A large fire seen at a facility off of Mallory Road in South Fulton on September 6, 2026. (Credit: Antoine Blackwell) 

The Brief

    • Massive smoke plumes filled the South Fulton sky Sunday afternoon from a fire near Mallory Road.
    • Thick smoke from a possible former poultry processing facility is visible miles away at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
    • Firefighters are on scene actively working to extinguish the blaze.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Massive smoke plumes can be seen in South Fulton on Sunday afternoon after a reported structure fire on Mallory Road. 

Crews battle large South Fulton fire
Crews battle large South Fulton fire

Crews battle large South Fulton fire

A large fire is burning in South Fulton on Sunday, sending massive smoke plumes into the sky that can be seen for miles. 

What we know:

Thick plumes of smoke rose into the air Sunday afternoon from what appears to be a closed poultry processing and distribution facility near Mallory Road. 

The smoke is so intense that travelers could see it from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. 

A spokesperson for the South Fulton Fire Department confirmed firefighters are on scene battling a working fire in the area. 

Videos sent to FOX 5 Atlanta show the thick black smoke with loud popping noises arising from the area. The fire is reportedly near the Waverly Park subdivision. 

Image 1 of 2

Smoke seen rising from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on September 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the blaze began inside the closed poultry building or on adjacent property. 

Emergency responders have not reported any injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 Atlanta, who received video from the scene, as well as a spokesperson for the South Fulton Fire Department. 

South FultonCrime and Public SafetyNews