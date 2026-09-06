South Fulton fire sends massive smoke plumes into the sky

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The Brief Massive smoke plumes filled the South Fulton sky Sunday afternoon from a fire near Mallory Road. Thick smoke from a possible former poultry processing facility is visible miles away at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Firefighters are on scene actively working to extinguish the blaze.



Massive smoke plumes can be seen in South Fulton on Sunday afternoon after a reported structure fire on Mallory Road.

What we know:

Thick plumes of smoke rose into the air Sunday afternoon from what appears to be a closed poultry processing and distribution facility near Mallory Road.

The smoke is so intense that travelers could see it from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

A spokesperson for the South Fulton Fire Department confirmed firefighters are on scene battling a working fire in the area.

Videos sent to FOX 5 Atlanta show the thick black smoke with loud popping noises arising from the area. The fire is reportedly near the Waverly Park subdivision.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Smoke seen rising from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on September 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the blaze began inside the closed poultry building or on adjacent property.

Emergency responders have not reported any injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.