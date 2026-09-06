Hot classroom forces Jonesboro mother to pull son from school

The Brief Hot classrooms at Callaway Elementary School in Jonesboro forced a mother to take her child out of school multiple times this week. Portable air conditioning units in impacted rooms are failing to keep students cool, leading to severe heat-induced headaches. Clayton County Public Schools said the facilities and maintenance team is assessing and troubleshooting the ongoing HVAC issues.



A Jonesboro mother pulled her son out of Callaway Elementary School twice this week after high temperatures in his non-centrally air-conditioned classroom made him ill, according to the student's parent.

What we know:

Jocelyn Stargell-Zachery said her son's classroom at Callaway Elementary School in Jonesboro lacks central air conditioning.

She picked up her son twice this week because the room became unbearable.

The mother said the portable air conditioner in the room is not enough to cool the space.

Her son suffers from bad headaches after sitting in the heat all day, prompting her to buy him a personal fan and a neck fan.

Clayton County Public Schools reported that all HVAC concerns go to the facilities and maintenance team for assessment.

The district said portable units were placed in impacted areas to maintain comfortable conditions while necessary HVAC work is addressed.

What we don't know:

The school district has not provided a timeline for when permanent air conditioning improvements will be completed in the classrooms.

It is unclear how many other classrooms or students are affected by the cooling issues at the school.

What they're saying:

Stargell-Zachery expressed worry that her son will miss more instructional time during upcoming hot weather.

"It's really a heavy concern about him missing the instructional time because I want him to thrive in school and if you aren't in school you can't do the work, right? So I want him to be in school. It's been tough since it's the beginning of the school year, and it's unfortunate he has had to miss these days because there isn't sufficient air in the building," Stargell-Zachery said.