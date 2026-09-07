Big Tigger won't face charges in domestic violence case

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The Brief The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute Atlanta radio personality Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan over domestic violence allegations involving his estranged wife, Alicia Brown. Morgan was arrested in June after Brown accused him of physically assaulting her during a May dispute, allegations Morgan has denied. The decision comes amid an ongoing and complicated legal battle between Morgan and Brown that includes Brown's federal lawsuit against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and the sheriff's office.



Atlanta radio personality Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan will not face criminal charges stemming from domestic violence allegations made by his estranged wife, Alicia Brown, earlier this year.

PREVIOUS: Rap City's Big Tigger arrested on battery, child-cruelty charges

What we know:

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has declined to prosecute the case, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Morgan, a longtime Atlanta radio personality and former host of BET's "Rap City," was arrested in June following an investigation into a May domestic dispute involving Brown.

Brown accused Morgan of pushing her into a door and causing a serious facial injury. Morgan has denied the allegations.

Morgan faced charges including aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children following his arrest. The district attorney's decision not to prosecute means the criminal case stemming from the incident will not move forward.

Arrest was part of escalating legal battle

Dig deeper:

Morgan's arrest was one development in a series of increasingly complicated legal disputes involving the estranged couple.

Brown, 37, was herself arrested July 6 after authorities said a law enforcement database showed an active felony kidnapping warrant from Maryland involving a custody-related case.

PREVIOUS: Timeline of Big Tigger and Alicia Brown's legal battles

Hart County deputies located Brown's SUV on Interstate 85 and took her into custody. Two children who were traveling with her were safely recovered, including a child Brown shares with Morgan.

Brown has since filed a federal lawsuit against Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, alleging the warrant was erroneous and her arrest violated her constitutional rights.

According to Brown's lawsuit, a Fulton County judge had issued a protective order June 24 granting her custody of her minor children. Brown argues that order should have been considered when authorities determined whether there was probable cause to arrest her.

The lawsuit says the kidnapping warrant was later recalled and that Brown was not prosecuted.

Lawsuit raises questions about Morgan and sheriff

What they're saying:

Brown's lawsuit also raises questions about Morgan's relationship and alleged communications with Labat and members of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Brown alleges Morgan had unusual access to the sheriff or members of his office while the couple was involved in contentious domestic proceedings. She also alleges Morgan communicated with law enforcement about her movements on Interstate 85 around the time she was arrested.

Brown is seeking records of those communications to determine whether government authority was improperly used against her.

RELATED: Alicia Brown sues Fulton sheriff over kidnapping warrant arrest

The lawsuit does not establish that such coordination occurred, and the allegations have not been proven in court.

Brown's complaint also questioned whether Morgan received preferential treatment after his June arrest. She alleges he was released less than three hours after being taken into custody and wants to determine whether his relationship with Labat played any role.

That allegation also has not been proven.

Brown seeking damages

What's next:

Brown's federal lawsuit alleges unreasonable seizure and unlawful detention, malicious arrest, civil conspiracy and deprivation of due process.

She claims her arrest caused emotional distress, financial losses, damage to her reputation and disruption of her relationship with her children.

Brown is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, litigation expenses and other relief. She has also requested a jury trial. The lawsuit does not specify a dollar amount.

The legal dispute involving Brown and Morgan has also extended beyond the couple. Morgan's V-103 co-host Francesca Amiker has filed a separate federal defamation lawsuit against Brown.

RELATED: Big Tigger's co-host sues his wife in federal defamation suit