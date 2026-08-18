Alicia Brown sues Fulton sheriff over kidnapping warrant arrest

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The Brief Alicia Brown is suing Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, alleging an erroneous kidnapping warrant led to her July arrest. Brown claims a court order granting her custody of her children was in effect when she was arrested and that the warrant was later recalled. The lawsuit also raises questions about communications between Labat and Brown's estranged husband, Atlanta radio personality Darian "Big Tigger" Morgan.



Alicia Brown, the estranged wife of Atlanta radio personality Big Tigger, is suing Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office over her July arrest on a kidnapping warrant.

PREVIOUS STORY: Big Tigger's estranged wife arrested on kidnapping warrants

Brown, 37, filed the federal lawsuit herself in the Northern District of Georgia. She alleges the warrant was erroneous and that her arrest violated her constitutional rights. She is seeking damages and a jury trial.

The allegations in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.

Brown challenges kidnapping warrant

What they're saying:

The lawsuit centers on Brown's July 6 arrest after law enforcement databases showed an active felony warrant accusing her of kidnapping a minor child.

Brown was stopped on Interstate 85 during what she describes as a high-risk felony traffic stop. She was taken into custody and detained.

Hart County deputies previously said they found Brown's SUV on Interstate 85 and arrested her on a Maryland warrant connected to a custody-related case. Two children in the vehicle were safely recovered, including a child Brown shares with Morgan.

Alicia Brown. Courtesy of Hart County Sheriff's Office

Brown now claims the warrant should never have resulted in her arrest.

According to the lawsuit, a Fulton County judge issued a protective order June 24 granting Brown custody of her minor children. Brown argues that order was relevant to whether authorities had probable cause to accuse her of kidnapping or unlawfully taking a child.

The lawsuit says the warrant was later recalled and no prosecution followed. Brown wants to determine who requested the warrant, what information was used to obtain it and whether officials knew about the custody order.

Lawsuit questions relationship with Big Tigger

Dig deeper:

Brown's complaint also raises questions about communications between Labat and Morgan, whose legal name is Darian Morgan.

PREVIOUS: Rap City's Big Tigger arrested on battery, child-cruelty charges

Brown alleges Morgan had unusual access to Labat or members of the sheriff's office while the couple was involved in contentious domestic proceedings. She also alleges Morgan communicated with law enforcement about her movements on Interstate 85 around the time of her arrest.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat

Brown is seeking records of those communications to determine whether government authority was improperly used against her.

The lawsuit does not establish that such coordination occurred.

Brown also makes allegations involving her daughter, who was reported missing in Maryland in 2019. She claims evidence exists placing Labat, Morgan and the missing child at the same location on multiple occasions and wants to determine what they knew about the child's whereabouts.

The complaint specifically acknowledges that no criminal court has found Labat, Morgan or any sheriff's office employee guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy or concealment.

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to Brown with additional questions about the possible location of her missing child.

Additionally, FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Brown alleges Morgan received special treatment

What they're saying:

The lawsuit also revisits Morgan's arrest stemming from a domestic dispute involving Brown.

Sandy Springs police investigated a May incident in which Brown accused Morgan of pushing her into a door and causing a serious facial injury. Morgan has denied the allegations.

He was later arrested on charges including aggravated battery and third-degree cruelty to children.

Brown alleges Morgan was released less than three hours after his arrest and questions whether his relationship with Labat resulted in preferential treatment.

That allegation has not been proven.

What Brown is seeking

What they want:

Brown's lawsuit includes claims of unreasonable seizure and unlawful detention, malicious arrest, civil conspiracy and deprivation of due process.

She says the arrest caused emotional distress, damage to her reputation, financial losses and disruption of her relationship with her children.

Brown is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, litigation expenses and other relief. The lawsuit does not specify a dollar amount, and she is requesting a jury trial.

The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal disputes involving Brown and Morgan, including Morgan's pending criminal case and a separate federal defamation lawsuit filed against Brown by Morgan's V-103 co-host Francesca Amiker.

RELATED: Big Tigger's co-host sues his wife in federal defamation suit