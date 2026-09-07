Atlanta woman celebrates 105 years — and shares her secret

The Brief Katherine Brown celebrated her 105th birthday surrounded by family, friends and community leaders in Atlanta. Brown has called Atlanta home since 1944 and made history as the city's first Black president of the American Legion. Her advice for a long life is refreshingly simple: mind your own business — and make sure everyone else minds theirs.



Katherine Brown has 105 years of life experience behind her, so when she offers advice on longevity, it might be worth listening. Her secret? Keep the faith, mind your business and expect everyone else to do the same.

"I tend to my business and I stay out of other people and they better stay out of mine," Brown said.

At 105, she's certainly earned the right to say so.

Family members, friends and community leaders gathered Saturday on Atlanta's Westside to celebrate Brown's milestone birthday and a life that has included decades of service, history and plenty of stories.

105 years and still going strong

What we know:

Brown has called Atlanta home since 1944 and spent decades serving her community. She also made history as Atlanta's first African American president of the American Legion.

And retirement apparently isn't high on her priority list. Brown continues her ministry as a deaconess at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.

Those who have known Brown for decades say she remains remarkably sharp.

"We remember this lady from when we were little babies. This woman is still here with us. Her mind is better than mine," one person at the celebration said.

Her other secret: faith

What they're saying:

Brown credits more than staying out of other people's business for her longevity. She said her faith has remained an important part of her life.

"I just talked to God every night and thank him for his blessing. And he kept me here. He did it," Brown said.

During 105 years, Brown has witnessed a world that has changed dramatically.

"I've been overseas, and everywhere I've seen, I've seen things that's not anymore," she said.

An Atlanta resident for more than 80 years, Brown is still serving her church, enjoying her family and apparently keeping a firm grip on her own affairs.

As for everyone else's business?

Take it from someone with 105 years of experience: Leave it alone.