Labor Day cool-down gives Atlanta a break from the heat

The Brief Labor Day will be noticeably cooler across metro Atlanta, with a high around 86 degrees and a few scattered showers possible. Sunshine and dry weather take over Tuesday and Wednesday before scattered afternoon storms return later in the week. Temperatures climb again heading into next weekend, with several days potentially reaching the low 90s.



If you have outdoor plans this Labor Day, Mother Nature is finally cutting metro Atlanta a little slack.

What we know:

After several days of near-record temperatures and punishing heat index values, Monday will feel much closer to what early September is supposed to feel like. Atlanta is expected to reach about 86 degrees, right around the average high for this time of year.

It won't be completely rain-free, however. A few showers developed early Monday near Thomaston, and additional showers could move in from the east and northeast during the afternoon.

Not everyone will get wet, and there should be some sunshine mixed in. In other words, don't cancel the cookout — but keeping an umbrella nearby isn't a bad idea.

🌤️ Labor Day forecast

🌅 Monday morning: Warm and humid, with temperatures in the 70s and a few isolated showers.

🌦️ Monday afternoon: Partly sunny with scattered showers possible. High around 86 degrees in Atlanta, with upper 70s possible in Blairsville and Gainesville.

🌙 Monday night: Cooler and more comfortable, with temperatures falling into the 60s for most areas.

☀️ Tuesday: Abundant sunshine and dry weather.

☀️ Wednesday: Another dry day with plenty of sunshine.

⛈️ Later this week: Scattered afternoon storms return, along with warmer temperatures.

🌡️ Next weekend: Summer isn't finished yet. Highs are expected to climb back into the low 90s for several days.

A taste of September — but don't get too comfortable

What's next:

Monday and Tuesday should feel considerably more normal after the recent stretch of extreme heat.

The average high in Atlanta at this point in September is around 86 to 87 degrees. Monday's forecast high of 86 puts the city right where it should be.

The cooler temperatures won't stick around for long.

Temperatures begin climbing again later this week, eventually returning to the low 90s heading into next weekend.

Atlantic unusually quiet near hurricane season peak

Meanwhile, the tropics are remarkably quiet considering the calendar.

The statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season arrives Sept. 10, but no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic, Caribbean or Gulf over the next seven days.

The first five named systems of the season have all remained tropical storms, with none reaching hurricane strength.

Sept. 11 is a date to watch. If the Atlantic makes it through then without producing a hurricane, it could set a record for the latest first hurricane formation of the season.

For now, though, there are no tropical threats on the horizon — and metro Atlanta gets at least a brief break from the summer sizzle.