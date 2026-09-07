Acworth Chick-fil-A stabbing: Mother talks about parking lot attack

The Brief Kimberly King says her 21-year-old daughter stabbed her multiple times during an argument in an Acworth Chick-fil-A parking lot. King said her young son and grandson were in the back seat when the attack happened as the family traveled from Florida to Milwaukee. Shania Johnson was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children and has since bonded out of jail.



A mother who says she was repeatedly stabbed by her own daughter during a stop at an Acworth Chick-fil-A is speaking out about the attack and says she does not feel safe now that her daughter has been released from jail.

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What we know:

Kimberly King said she and her 21-year-old daughter, Shania Johnson, were traveling from Florida back to Milwaukee when an argument began inside their vehicle.

King said the two were bickering over her daughter's behavior when she decided to pull into a Chick-fil-A parking lot in Acworth. Her young son and grandson were in the back seat at the time.

Mother describes attack

What they're saying:

King said she became concerned when it appeared Johnson wanted to hit her.

"I'm like, so what's going on? Why? Why are you looking like you want to hit me?" King recalled.

King said the confrontation then became violent.

"She put my hair down and just started just stabbing me. She stabbed me multiple times. She stabbed me all over my head, my arms, my shoulders," King said.

King said the injuries continue to affect her daily life and that she can barely use her hands for work or everyday activities.

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Daughter charged, released on bond

What's next:

Court records show Johnson was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.

Johnson has since bonded out of jail, a development King said has left her worried about her safety.

"I do not feel safe. I'm upset they let her out," King said.