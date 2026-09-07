Paulding deputies search for man after gas station ride turns dangerous

The Brief Investigators in Paulding County are searching for a man who demanded a sexual favor and robbed a woman after asking for a ride. The victim had stopped at a gas station on her way home from work when she agreed to give the stranger a ride. Investigators recovered the woman's stolen car keys in a nearby wooded area, but the suspect has not been identified or caught.



An investigation is underway in Paulding County after a man coerced a woman into giving him a ride from a local gas station before demanding a sexual favor and robbing her.

What we know:

A woman finished her shift at a restaurant around 3 a.m. in June and stopped at the Extra Mile gas station on Nebo Road.

A man who had been playing coin-operated amusement machines inside asked her for a ride.

She agreed, and they left together in her red SUV.

Within minutes, the woman grew uneasy when the man directed her down a dark, dead-end road with no lights or houses.

When the woman began to panic, the man demanded a sexual favor.

After she refused, the man became irate and stole her cash tips, phone, other valuables, and her car keys.

Both the woman and the suspect ran from the vehicle.

Investigators later recovered her car keys in a wooded area, but they have not identified or located the man.

What we don't know:

Detectives do not know if this was an isolated incident or if the suspect has committed similar acts without being reported.

The identity and current location of the man in the surveillance video also remain unknown.

What they're saying:

"Roughly about 3 o'clock in the morning, a lady pulled into a gas station," said Jordan Yuodis with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Yuodis noted that "within just a few minutes she got a weird feeling, a gut instinct, and the direction he was pointing her was down a dark road that appeared to be a dead end."

He added, "She started to panic, ask questions, he then demanded a sexual favor. When she denied that sexual favor, he became irate."

Speaking about the stolen items, Yuodis said, "She had just gotten off from a restaurant, so whatever tips she had, he took those cash tips, took her phone, some other valuables."

Officials expressed relief that the victim got away.

"She obviously escaped a very serious situation," Yuodis said, adding, "We don't know if this was just a single incident? Is this something this guy normally does, and hasn't been caught or reported?"

What's next:

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the man in the images to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office immediately.

Deputies also issued a warning to the public to never offer rides to strangers, particularly late at night.