Georgia RB Dante Dowdell provides update after serious ATV crash

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The Brief Georgia running back Dante Dowdell is sidelined indefinitely after an off-campus all-terrain vehicle crash. Head coach Kirby Smart stated Dowdell is receiving specialized medical care at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. Dowdell posted on Instagram that he suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs, collarbone fractures and nerve damage.



Georgia running back Dante Dowdell faces an indefinite period away from football after sustaining major injuries in a July off-campus ATV accident.

What we know:

Dowdell spent two and a half months in the hospital and completed intensive therapy following an off-campus all-terrain vehicle crash, according to his latest post on Monday.

ESPN previously shared that the tailback is being treated at Shepherd Center in Atlanta, a facility that focuses on rehabilitation for spinal cord and brain injuries.

Dowdell publicly shared on Instagram that he suffered a punctured lung, broken ribs, nine head staples, broken collarbones and right arm nerve damage.

Dowdell voiced optimism on social media, writing: "God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers!! 🙏🏾 Jeremiah 29:11 : 'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future' STORY NOT OVER."

The backstory:

Dowdell transferred to Georgia after rushing for 560 yards and three touchdowns last season for Kentucky.

Before playing for Kentucky, the Picayune, Mississippi, native spent the 2024 season with Nebraska and the 2023 season with Oregon.

He came to Athens expecting to compete for carries behind starter Nate Frazier.