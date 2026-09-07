Taxi drivers targeted in Gainesville robbery spree

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The Brief Gainesville police arrested Dwayne Bailey, 24, on charges including two counts of robbery following a string of taxi robberies. Authorities allege the Gainesville man took cab rides to a local apartment complex and stole money from drivers before running away. Investigators are continuing to look into the incidents, and additional criminal charges remain possible as the case progresses.



A 24-year-old man faces multiple charges after investigators linked him to a series of taxi robberies at a local apartment complex.

What we know:

Gainesville police arrested Dwayne Bailey, 24, in connection with a string of taxi robberies.

He faces two counts of robbery and two counts of theft of services.

Investigators allege Bailey used a taxi service to travel to a local apartment complex.

When asked to pay for the ride, he stole money before running from the area on foot.

What we don't know:

Police have not said which local apartment complex was targeted.

Officials have also not confirmed the total amount of money stolen during the incidents.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the police department.

Officers have not yet confirmed if additional charges will be filed.