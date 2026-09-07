Henry County father saves 7-year-old son with bone marrow transplant

The Brief Brayden Guy, a pediatric cancer patient, beat neuroblastoma t-AML inside Atlanta Children's Healthcare. He was diagnosed with an aggressive adrenal tumor at age 2 and endured surgery, chemo and leukemia. A bone marrow transplant from his dad saved his life, yielding clear scans through late 2024.



A 7-year-old Henry County boy has beaten two rare forms of cancer following years of intensive treatments and a life-saving bone marrow transplant from his father.

What we know:

Brayden Guy was 2 years old when doctors found an aggressive tumor on his adrenal gland.

Specialists diagnosed the young child with neuroblastoma after his parents noticed swelling around his eye.

The disease is the second most common tumor found in children, affecting 600 to 800 American children each year.

Brayden underwent three surgeries and multiple chemotherapy treatments over two years.

His family thought he was clear of the disease while participating in clinical trials to keep it away.

The backstory:

The boy suddenly fell ill, stopped walking, stopped eating and stopped playing as his blood counts dropped.

His mother remembered earlier warnings from medical staff that neuroblastoma treatments carried rare risks, including leukemia.

She pushed medical providers to check for the secondary disease.

"I think it's leukemia. And I just need y'all to listen to me," Breanna Guy said she told doctors.

Doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta confirmed he had acute myeloid leukemia just days before his fifth birthday.

"If one doctor says no, and you are still concerned, get a second opinion," Breanna Guy said.

What's next:

Brayden required a bone marrow transplant to survive.

An initial donor from Germany fell through after getting sick, allowing his father to step in as the match.

Since receiving his father's bone marrow transplant in December 2024, Brayden has received clear scans for both his original neuroblastoma and his therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

The family credits maternal instinct and second medical opinions for saving their son's life.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if additional long-term treatments will be required as his medical team continues monitoring his recovery.

Officials have not stated if any ongoing clinical trials will be necessary in the coming years.