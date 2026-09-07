MARTA bus crashes in Dunwoody; 3 injured

The Brief A MARTA bus crash happened Monday at North Shallowford Road and Peachford Road. Three passengers claimed injuries at the scene following the public transit collision. Authorities are currently investigating what caused the transit vehicle to crash along the roadway.



A MARTA bus crashed along a Dunwoody intersection Monday, leaving three people reporting injuries.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to a MARTA bus crash at the intersection of North Shallowford Road at Peachford Road in Dunwoody on Monday.

At least three occupants on board the public transit vehicle reported suffering injuries during the collision.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the transit vehicle leaving its lane. The current medical conditions of the three injured passengers have not been released.