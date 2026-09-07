MARTA bus crashes in Dunwoody; 3 injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A MARTA bus crashed along a Dunwoody intersection Monday, leaving three people reporting injuries.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to a MARTA bus crash at the intersection of North Shallowford Road at Peachford Road in Dunwoody on Monday.
At least three occupants on board the public transit vehicle reported suffering injuries during the collision.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the transit vehicle leaving its lane. The current medical conditions of the three injured passengers have not been released.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from transit officials, who provided details about the collision and reported injuries.