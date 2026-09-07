Leukemia survivor creates metro Atlanta nonprofit for cancer patients

The Brief Cancer survivor Megan Mulvey founded the nonprofit Box of Hope to support local pediatric cancer patients. Mulvey endured 51 rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant after a 2023 leukemia diagnosis. Her oncologist credited her functional fitness and CrossFit training with preparing her body to survive.



A cancer survivor is leveraging her strength training background to support children and families navigating pediatric cancer treatments.

What they're saying:

At CrossFit PTC, Megan Mulvey uses every workout as a reminder of her medical battle.

She received a diagnosis of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2023. Over the course of her treatment, she endured 51 rounds of chemotherapy.

In April 2024, she underwent a bone marrow transplant.

Her oncologist noted that her intense CrossFit workouts prepared her body for the harsh treatment. Mulvey defeated the disease in 2024.

Mulvey decided to direct her energy toward helping other patients facing similar health crises.

"I wanted to create something to give back," Mulvey said. "And so, literally, one day, I woke up, and I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this."

She launched the nonprofit organization Box of Hope.

She brought together the CrossFit community to host fundraising workouts for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

"Just knowing what they're going through at such a young age, and knowing what the family probably has to endure, is just awful," Mulvey said. "And it's just something I felt led to do."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed the specific dates or future locations for upcoming Box of Hope fundraising events.