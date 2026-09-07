Former Greene County school official, husband accused in $50K theft

The Brief Former Greene County school official Kimberley Simmons and her husband Eric Simmons face theft charges after an investigation into missing district funds. Authorities arrested the couple in Milledgeville following allegations of stealing roughly $50,000 in grant money intended for special education. The arrest comes after district leaders discovered financial irregularities, prompting an internal review and an immediate law enforcement investigation.



Former Greene County Board of Education Director of Exceptional Student Education Kimberley Simmons and her husband face criminal charges after authorities connected them to the theft of roughly $50,000 in school grant funds.

What we know:

State agents arrested 52-year-old Kimberley Kerchelle Simmons and 58-year-old Eric Geroy Simmons.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Kimberley Simmons with theft by taking and false statements.

Authorities charged her husband, Eric Simmons, with theft by taking.

Authorities booked both Milledgeville residents into the Greene County Jail.

An internal audit revealed evidence that district grant funds were being misused, prompting district leadership to notify law enforcement.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office requested GBI assistance on July 24.

Before resigning last Wednesday, Kimberley Simmons had been placed on administrative leave during the district's internal review.

"The district takes its responsibility to safeguard public funds and maintain the trust of our students, families, employees, and community extremely seriously," Superintendent Dr. Aaryn Schmuhl said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how the grant money was diverted or spent.

Officials have not stated if additional charges or individuals are under scrutiny as the investigation moves forward.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Once agents finish their work, the GBI will send the complete case file to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Anyone with information can contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visiting gbi.georgia.gov, or using the See Something, Send Something mobile app.